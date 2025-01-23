Three injured as speeding car crashes into school bus, auto in Ludhiana

At least three people were injured on Thursday as a speeding car hit an auto and a private school’s bus after crossing the road divider on Chandigarh Road, officials said. The damaged bus after the accident in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They said no children were in the school bus at the time and the injured included a commuter from the auto, a woman attendant of the bus and on of the car occupants.

The injured were taken to separate hospitals and their condition is stated as stable.

The traffic was affected for hours after the accident till the police removed the mangled vehicles from the road.

The onlookers rescued the injured and informed the police. Eyewitnesses said that the car was travelling at a high speed.