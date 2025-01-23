Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three injured as speeding car crashes into school bus, auto in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 23, 2025 10:50 PM IST

They said no children were in the school bus at the time and the injured included a commuter from the auto, a woman attendant of the bus and on of the car occupants

At least three people were injured on Thursday as a speeding car hit an auto and a private school’s bus after crossing the road divider on Chandigarh Road, officials said.

The damaged bus after the accident in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The damaged bus after the accident in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They said no children were in the school bus at the time and the injured included a commuter from the auto, a woman attendant of the bus and on of the car occupants.

The injured were taken to separate hospitals and their condition is stated as stable.

The traffic was affected for hours after the accident till the police removed the mangled vehicles from the road.

The onlookers rescued the injured and informed the police. Eyewitnesses said that the car was travelling at a high speed.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On