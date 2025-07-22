Three killed as car falls into gorge in Chamba

Three people have been killed and other two are injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Chamba district on Sunday, said officials on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Shankar Das, Banko Devi, both residents of village Agasan, under Siyunr post office in Chamba district and Chaman Lal, said officials. (File)

The incident happened late on Sunday near Retan on the Bharmour-Grima-Agasan road in Chamba’s Bharmour subdivision of Chamba. The car was reportedly going from Bharmour to Agasan when the driver lost control of the wheel and the vehicle fell into gorge, killing two occupants on the spot and three injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Bharmour where another succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The locals reached the spot and alerted the police. Then a rescue team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.