Three killed in road mishap in Karnal

Three persons, including two kids, died after a pick-up truck they were travelling in was hit by a truck at Karnal’s Nilokheri on NH-44 during wee hours of Monday. As many as 16 members of the family were in the vehicle. (File)

The deceased were identified as Jasbir, 27, Sandhya, 6 and Rohit, 5, all residents of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

While Jasbir succumbed to injuries during treatment, the kids died on the spot.

Atleast 10 others received minor injuries. They were rescued by the employees of a nearby dhaba and were given first aid at district civil hospital.

The family members said that they were travelling from Hoshiarpur to their native village for a marriage function and had halted at the roadside dhaba on the highway, when the truck hit them from behind and fled.

Police said that a case was registered against the unidentified truck driver and a hunt was on to arrest him.