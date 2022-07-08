Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat
Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in an extortion racket, who used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.
Police on Thursday said that the accused- Ravinder of Matlauda, Vikram of Sodhapur and Tushar of Panipat, had on June 29 made an extortion call to a Panipat-based businessman Sandeep Goel and demanded ₹ 20 lakh from him. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR and started the investigation.
Virender Singh, incharge of crime investigation agency of Panipat police, said that they used to call people, threaten them and demand money from them, saying that they were associated of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.
He said that police had arrested Ravinder earlier and he was remanded to police custody for 8 days. During interrogation, he disclosed identities of other members of the gang.
Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins
Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday. The victim's mother told the police that The mother, Baby's son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. The victim has been identified as a resident of New Madhopuri, 19, Pawan. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.
Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension
Struggling to get the pension revised since 2006, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University, Narang,82, made an emotional appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms.
Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor. The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; administrative officer and (52), Mahadev Bajirao Giri Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.
Punjab yet to provide info sought for extradition of 9 ‘drug lords’, Centre tells HC
The Centre on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that clarifications and additional information sought by the Canadian authorities in seven requests for extradition of nine alleged drug lords sitting abroad are pending with the Punjab government. The information was given by the Centre in its latest status report sought by the high court in May this year, in a 2013 plea in which court is monitoring proceedings on Punjab's drug menace.
UP: Four Kannauj youths held for kidnapping and loot
Four youths, aged between 21 to 24 years, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and looting a man at Chinhat area here on June 29. The accused later left him at a deserted stretch on Kisan Path near Sultanpur road. Inspector of Chinhat police station, Ghan Shyam Mani Tripathi said the accused were identified as Tirwa, Kannuaj residents Krishna Kumar Yadav (23), Vivek Kumar Yadav (23), Saurabh Singh (24) and Akash Tomar alias Raghav (21).
