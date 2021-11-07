Three of family killed in road mishap in Kaithal

Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap near Padla village in Kaithal district on Sunday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Gobind Singh, 32, his son Lovejot Singh, 12, and Gobind’s mother Phoolwati, 50. They belonged to Seonsar village in Kurukshetra district.

Police said the accident took place on Saturday morning as the three were returning to his village on a bike from Gobind’s sister’s house at Sulhera village in Kaithal. A bike coming from the opposite direction hit their bike near Padla village in Kaithal.

They were rushed to a hospital and doctors declared Lovejoy and Phoolwati dead while Gobind was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh but he succumbed to the injuries on the way to Chandigarh, said Godind’s brother Prithvi.

As per the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against motorcyclist Bhupinder Singh, of Rahta village in Karnal district, and investigation is on, said Kaithal Sadar police station in-charge Birbhan.

Police said Bhupinder had also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.