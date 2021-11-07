Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three of family killed in road mishap in Kaithal
chandigarh news

Three of family killed in road mishap in Kaithal

Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap near Padla village in Kaithal district on Sunday
Police said the accident took place on Saturday morning as the three were returning to his village on a bike from Gobind’s sister’s house at Sulhera village in Kaithal. (IStock)
Police said the accident took place on Saturday morning as the three were returning to his village on a bike from Gobind’s sister’s house at Sulhera village in Kaithal. (IStock)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap near Padla village in Kaithal district on Sunday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Gobind Singh, 32, his son Lovejot Singh, 12, and Gobind’s mother Phoolwati, 50. They belonged to Seonsar village in Kurukshetra district.

Police said the accident took place on Saturday morning as the three were returning to his village on a bike from Gobind’s sister’s house at Sulhera village in Kaithal. A bike coming from the opposite direction hit their bike near Padla village in Kaithal.

They were rushed to a hospital and doctors declared Lovejoy and Phoolwati dead while Gobind was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh but he succumbed to the injuries on the way to Chandigarh, said Godind’s brother Prithvi.

As per the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against motorcyclist Bhupinder Singh, of Rahta village in Karnal district, and investigation is on, said Kaithal Sadar police station in-charge Birbhan.

Police said Bhupinder had also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out