Three trains cancelled due to low occupancy amid Covid surge

Owing to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel three trains, including the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, from Saturday till further orders.

In an official communication on Thursday, the railways said that “poorly patronised special trains” such as train number 04517/18 (Kalka-Shimla-Kalka), 04053/54 (New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi) and 04525/26 (Ambala-Sri Ganganagar-Ambala) will remain cancelled.