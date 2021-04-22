IND USA
The trains will remain cancelled from Saturday till further orders due to low occupancy. (Representative photo)
Three trains cancelled due to low occupancy amid Covid surge

Owing to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel three trains, including the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, from Saturday till further orders
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Owing to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel three trains, including the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, from Saturday till further orders.

In an official communication on Thursday, the railways said that “poorly patronised special trains” such as train number 04517/18 (Kalka-Shimla-Kalka), 04053/54 (New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi) and 04525/26 (Ambala-Sri Ganganagar-Ambala) will remain cancelled.

