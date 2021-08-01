Three UP residents killed, 13 hurt in Panipat road accident

Three Uttar Pradesh residents, including a woman, travelling in a bus were killed and 13 sustained injuries when a truck rammed the passenger vehicle from behind on the NH-44 near Khadi Ashram in Panipat on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place around 6.30am when the bus driver reportedly applied brake abruptly and the truck tailing it rammed into the bus.

The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Rani (18) of Sultanpur, Rahul (18) of Kushinagar and Chintu (30) of Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh. Police said eight people with serious injuries have been referred to PGIMS Rohtak and others are being treated at a Panipat hospital. Driver of the truck also sustained injuries as the truck overturned after the accident.

Police officials who reached the spot said the bus carrying 45 migrant labourers was going to Patiala from Azamgarh in UP.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Kumar also reached the spot and directed the officials for medical assistance to all the injured passengers.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the bus driver, who was detained, stopped the bus in the middle of the road. He said an FIR under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against the bus driver.