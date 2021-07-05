Three years on, Chandigarh admn fails to frame its own startup policy

Even after a three-year-long mammoth exercise, the Chandigarh administration has failed to frame its own startup policy and has once again decided to follow central government norms.

The Startup India policy aims to foster entrepreneurship and promote innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of startups. It was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and the Union government had asked states and union territories (UTs) to frame rules as per their requirements.

In 2018, the UT administration began the exercise to frame its own policy, and meetings of industrialists and entrepreneurs were called, following which the draft was prepared, but it failed to finalise it.

UT industries director Jagjit Singh said, “Our own startup policy has yet to be framed. Now we have decided to follow the action plan framed by the government of India.”

On being asked when the action plan would be followed, he said, “It is under consideration and will be done soon.”

In its draft policy, the administration had included the IT sector, manufacturing, agriculture and services industry.

Pankaj Khanna, president of Industry Association of Chandigarh, said, “Entrepreneurs of Chandigarh have been consistently deprived of opportunities for the past many decades.”

“A comprehensive startup policy is much needed and further delay will be a huge setback for the growth and development of industry,” he added.

Khanna questioned why the administration was unable to finalise its own policy despite an extensive exercise for nearly three years.

Hindustan Times has, through several reports, highlighted that being a hub of education for youth from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh has been attracting the best talent in the region, but has been unable to retain it due to the paucity of jobs, an issue compounded by the absence of the startup policy.

In the draft policy, the UT administration had proposed assistance to first timers getting innumerable registrations done, acquiring certificates, organising finance, labour and getting environment-related compliances and following other bureaucratic regulations.

The administration had even planned to provide sufficient social and legal knowledge to young entrepreneurs, innovative techies and educate them on policies helpful for them.