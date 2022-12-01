Three-day Chandigarh Carnival opens from Dec 2

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit will on Friday inaugurate the three-day Chandigarh Carnival at the open ground opposite the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10. The three-day carnival will continue until December 4.

Being organised by the UT administration, the carnival will have joyrides, games and an array of other kiosks spread across the city.

The theme for this year’s event is “Apna Shehar Apna Jashan”. The tourism department has set up amusement park rides, and will organise day-long cultural programmes including three “mega” musical nights.

In addition, a kite display event on December 3 and kite competition on December 4, a cultural programme at New Lake, Sector 42, — featuring artists from different states including Gujarat, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will also be organised. Morning raga will also be held on December 3 and 4 at the Botanical Garden and Sukhna Lake respectively.

Entry to all the events, including the musical night, will be free of cost for the public.

The musical night will feature Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai on December 3 at the open ground in Sector 10. Bollywood singer Shaan will perform at the same venue.

Parking advisory for visitors

In view of Chandigarh Carnival-2022, to be held from December 2 to December 4, at open ground opposite Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, the traffic police have advised the public to park their vehicles at designated parking lots only. These include: Army Tank Parking, Sector 10, open ground adjacent the army tank parking, skating rink ground Sector 10, parking area behind Chandigarh police headquarters & UT secretariat, Sector 9, parking area behind Punjab police headquarters up to Kendriya Sadan, Sector 9, parking in front of SCOs of Sector 9 on Madhya Marg, parking area in front of the main gate of Rose Garden, Sector 16, parking of Rose Garden, Sector-16, parking area in front of Hotel Taj, Sector 17, parking area in front of TDI Mall, Sector 17, multi-level parking, Sector 17, parking lots in Sector 17 market. Vehicles parked on cycle tracks, pedestrian pathway, no-parking area, or in restricted areas will be towed away, following which the vehicle owners can contact traffic helpline 1073.