Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi
Three-time Cong MLA Jassi joins BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 24, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Harminder Singh Jassi won from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda twice in 1992 and 1997 and from Bathinda Urban in 2007.

Three-time Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Thursday. A relative of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Jassi, a Z-plus protectee, had won from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda twice in 1992 and 1997. He was also emerged victorious from Bathinda Urban in 2007.

Harminder Singh Jassi joins the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.
Jassi has been a minister under former Punjab chief ministers HS Brar and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. He was appointed chief parliamentary secretary under former CM Beant Singh.

In 2017, Jassi was fielded by the Congress from Maur segment. Four days before the February 4 assembly elections, he narrowly escaped twin blasts which left seven persons, including five children, dead.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
