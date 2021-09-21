Thunderstorm claims two lives in Chandigarh tricity area

The thunderstorm on Monday claimed two lives in the Chandigarh tricity area.

A 19-year-old youth was killed after getting struck by lightning at Shivalik Garden in Manimajra, Chandigarh, while a six-year-old girl died after the roof of her house collapsed at Rajiv Colony in Panchkula. Both incidents took place in the evening.

Identified as Sohail, the first victim was a resident of Mariwala Town, Manimajra. He was playing cricket with his friends when the incident took place around 5pm. The friends saw him collapsing after a loud thunder. He was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Youngest of five siblings, Sohail was studying at a government school. His father is a vegetable vendor.

The other victim has been identified as Gudiya. Her three siblings were also injured as the roof of their one-room house collapsed due to the rain.