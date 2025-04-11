Thunderstorms, lightning predicted across Himachal; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

Due to recent weather fluctuations over the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, while yellow alerts have been issued for four other districts. As of Friday, thunderstorm and lightning activity was reported in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Shimla districts, with light morning rain recorded in several areas. (HT File/Representative image)

According to weather reports, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, and Hamirpur witnessed thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. In terms of rainfall amount, Gohar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 19 mm, followed by Pandokhar in Mandi with 14 mm. Other areas received light showers. Hailstorm activity was also recorded in Banjar (Kullu), Sundernagar (Mandi), and some parts of the Shimla district.

Just a few days ago, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala experienced heatwave conditions, which now seem to have eased due to the recent rainfall.

As of Friday, thunderstorm and lightning activity was reported in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Shimla districts, with light morning rain recorded in several areas. Temperatures have dropped by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day, bringing them closer to seasonal averages.

IMD officials expect this weather activity to continue throughout the day. There is a high chance of hailstorms, particularly in the Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in these regions.

“Thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued for districts with more intense activity, while yellow alerts are in place for areas expecting moderate weather events. People are advised to stay indoors during severe weather,” IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said.

The orange alert remains in place for Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba, while a yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur.

Strong winds may also accompany the thunderstorm activity in these areas.

Looking ahead, on April 12, thunderstorms are expected in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla, with continued alerts in place for these middle hill districts. Temperature is expected to dip again on April 12, remaining close to seasonal normal levels. However, from April 13 to April 16, the weather is expected to remain clear across the state, bringing a brief respite.

In Shimla, the temperature has fallen below 25°C due to hailstorms and rain over the past 24 hours, with an overall drop of 4 to 5 degrees reported in several areas.