Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile election: CTA announced final candidates

The Election Commission of the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday announced the final list of candidates for the concluding phase of elections to the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The preliminary polls were held on February 1 across 27 countries and the final elections are scheduled to be held on April 26. (File)

A total of 93 candidates are in the fray, of whom 45 will be elected to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, which is based in Dharamshala. Of the total candidates, 20 each are from the three traditional provinces of Tibet, four represent the five religious schools, eight are from North America and Europe, two from Australasia, and three are volunteer candidates. Officials said that nearly 40% of the candidates are new faces.

The preliminary polls were held on February 1 across 27 countries and the final elections are scheduled to be held on April 26. According to officials, as many as 91,042 voters have registered for the election, and it includes 56,749 registrations from India, Nepal and Bhutan, and 34,293 registrations from overseas.

The Election Commission announced that campaign activities by candidates and their supporters will begin on 18 March 2026. As stipulated under Article 24(7)(b) of the Election Rules and Regulations, the campaign period will end at 5:00 PM on 23 April 2026.

The Election Commissioner also urged all eligible Tibetans to participate in the main election, particularly encouraging youth, including college students, to take an active role, emphasising their significance in the continuity of the Tibetan cause.

The total strength of the Tibetan Parliament is fixed at 45 members. Its composition is: 10 members, including at least 2 women, each elected from the three provinces of Tibet; 2 members each from Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon religion; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in North and South America; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in Europe and Africa; 1 member elected by Tibetan community in Asia (excluding India, Nepal & Bhutan) and Australasia.