Tibet’s language, culture under serious threat: Tibetan political leader

The political leader of the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Sikyong Penpa Tsering, expressing concern over the Chinese Communist Party's intensified efforts to erode Tibet's identity, has said that Tibet's language, culture, religion, environment, and way of life are under serious threat.

Sikyong while recently addressing the residents of Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement in Maharashtra said that safeguarding this identity is a collective responsibility of all Tibetans in exile. While stressing the importance of preserving the Tibetan language and culture, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said that Tibetan is among the world’s oldest languages, with a script dating back over a thousand years, and warned that without active use and preservation, it risks extinction like many ancient languages.

Notably, a recent report by CTA said that Chinese authorities have demolished over 300 Buddhist stupas and a revered Guru statue in the Drakgo County, in the traditional Tibet’s province of Kham. Citing sources from Tibet, the report stated that the destruction took place in late May or June 2025 at Lungrab Zang-ri near Janggang Monastery, where Chinese forces razed hundreds of medium-sized stupas of Tibetan Buddhism and three larger Buddhist stupas.

“This latest assault represents, what Tibetan sources inside Tibet call “second phase of Cultural Revolution”, a deliberate campaign to “Sinicise” Tibetan Buddhism and systematically eradicate Tibetan cultural identity. The destruction aligns with China’s broader strategy of cultural genocide in Tibet, designed to erase Tibetan culture by forcibly aligning religious practices with the Chinese Communist Party’s political agenda,” the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Sikyong during his address at Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement reiterated that the 16th Kashag (cabinet) continues to seek international support for the Middle Way Approach as a viable solution to the Tibet-China conflict. He encouraged the community to deepen their understanding of Tibetan history and the current situation inside Tibet, and to engage in advocacy through international lobbying efforts.