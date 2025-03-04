Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
TiE Chandigarh’s flagship event returns on March 6

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The 10th edition of TiECon promises an enriching experience for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their horizons; the event will feature over 26 female speakers

The Chandigarh chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is set to host its annual two-day flagship event TiECon from March 6 and is expected to bring together prominent industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors from across the country.

(From left) TiE Chandigarh general secretary Brahm Alreja, president Satish Kumar Arora and vice-president Puneet Verma at a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The 10th edition of TiECon promises an enriching experience for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their horizons, with Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria along and CM Bhagwant Maan among a wide array of leaders. For the first time, the event will feature over 26 female speakers.

“The event will focus on our time-proven legacy of providing top notch funding and mentorship to all budding entrepreneurs by fostering a global mindset and facilitating meaningful connections among attendees”, said TiE Chandigarh Chapter president Satish Kumar Arora, in a press conference on Monday, adding that the theme of “Thrive, Empower and Nurture”, would lead a congenial platform for substantive discussions by experts over technology, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and how to share the existing domain expertise to ensure a more sustainable development by alleviating poverty.

Arora further informed that the announcement of 5 crore instant funding during TiECON has received an overwhelming response, making this 10th edition of the event truly remarkable. More than 150 applications have been received from diverse business sectors, including SaaS, direct-to-consumer (D2C), electric vehicles, and agritech. Entrepreneurs from cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have shown keen interest in this funding opportunity. This instant funding initiative is being organised in collaboration with TiE Chandigarh and Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN).

In addition to discussions and plenary sessions, the exclusive exposition at the event will provide an ideal platform for early stage to later stage companies to showcase its products and services to the attendees during the much-anticipated Startup ‘Shark Soiree’ on Day 1, which also would see the Punjab governor presenting the keynote address.

