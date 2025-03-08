TiECON: 5 startups land 5.5 crore in live funding at Pitchathon

As many as five startup companies that pitched their businesses during “TiECon”, the flagship event of the Chandigarh chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), walked away with a whopping ₹5.5 crore in funding on the event’s concluding day on Friday. Nymbleup Solutions Pvt Ltd bagged ₹ 1.5 crore in funding, the highest among the five firms. (HT Photo)

TiECon, in association with Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN), organised “Pitchathon: Startup-Shark Soiree”, a live funding event for startups, for the first time. The event featured pitches, negotiations and deal signings, all in real time. In total, 10 startups pitched live on Thursday, with over 40 investors ready to invest ₹5 crore. Among them, five secured funding of ₹5.5 crore, exceeding the investors’ pre-decided amount.

Nymbleup Solutions Pvt Ltd, a firm providing SAS services (software as a service) to manage workforce shifts in restaurant chains using advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, bagged ₹1.5 crore in funding, the highest among the five firms. Nymbleup was founded in 2019 by Yogesh Bhatt and Manish Thakur.

The second-highest funding of ₹1.1 crore was awarded to Sanjeev Vasisht’s Propall, a firm built for architects and construction companies to generate hyper-realistic 3D walkthroughs of real estate instantly.

Lia Plus AI, another firm specialising in artificial intelligence, secured ₹1 crore for its AI chatbot systems, claimed to be 99% close to a human voice, helping corporates with support functions. These AI-powered agents can handle everything from answering billing inquiries to sending follow-up emails after calls, as vouched by Shailesh Jaiswal and Smridhi Seth, co-founders of the company.

Extramile, a team-building platform for productive teams at the workplace, also received ₹1 crore in funding. The platform is already working with companies like Aditya Birla, Motilal Oswal and Cipla.

Shiplog, a firm revolutionising quick deliveries by offering sustainable transport and logistics through the use of electric vehicles, secured ₹1 crore in funding.

The maximum contribution of funding came from three investors: SK Arora from Appsmartz, Nikhil Gupta from Naxtre Technologies and Vishal Kedia from Developtech IT Solutions.

Ode to women power ahead of Women’s Day

Leading women entrepreneurs, including Dolly Ahluwalia, Anooja Bashir, Ruchi Singla, and Atreyee Borooah Thekedath, highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment among entrepreneurs while paying tribute to woman power on the eve of International Women’s Day at TiECon 2025.

Echoing the need for more women leaders to create a more peaceful, prosperous and healthy world, the panel agreed that women changemakers attracted talent due to their empathy and inspiration.

In another panel, MobiKwik co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said expanding access to rural areas was the next big fintech idea. He hoped to ease regulatory compliance for the financial sector and develop a culture of savings among rural populations to drive innovation in India’s fintech landscape.

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, who was present in another panel, emphasised the integral role of sports in education, stating that it fostered holistic development. Dhumal highlighted the importance of embracing failures, a lesson taught by sports. He explained that his brother Anurag Thakur, initially passionate about cricket, eventually joined politics, leading Dhumal to take on cricket administration.

“IPL is the top brand in India post-independence and has made cricket more accessible to a larger population. More and more youngsters from small cities form our teams, which is great for attracting talent,” Dhumal added.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu shared his story, stating that he was in the Rajya Sabha because of his contributions to society, not his education. Hailing from a village background, Sandhu said he couldn’t afford quality education and was thus working to take education to as many students as possible.

Innovative minds driving change

From health solutions to tech advancements, these startup founders are transforming industries with unique, customer-focused initiatives.

Hridesh Jaiswal (HT Photo)

Hridesh Jaiswal: Customised nutrition plans for unique needs

With over 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, Hridesh Jaiswal, MD of Health Direct Nutriva, is transforming health management. Post Covid, Jaiswal launched packages offering tailored nutrition plans for individuals, corporates and special groups like the elderly and pregnant women. The company provides medical screenings and customised meals, including healthy paranthas and date laddoos. Their holistic approach is aimed at weight loss and overall health improvement, focusing on accessible, natural alternatives to junk food, especially for children battling obesity.

Parag Garg and; (right) Sudhakar Garg (HT Photo)

Sudhakar Garg and Parag Garg: Innovative diapers that sound alarms

Sudhakar Garg and his son Parag Garg, co-founders of Lilliputs, have developed a unique diaper featuring a sensor that triggers an alarm when the diaper is 70% soiled. Using watch-like battery technology, Lilliputs provides affordable and reusable diaper solutions, catering to both infants and adults. Their online sales are growing, with each diaper costing around ₹24-25. Parag, fresh out of NMIMS, Mumbai, is contributing to the business’s expansion, marking his first venture into the family business.

Aastha Aggarwal (HT Photo)

Aastha Aggarwal: Microbiome-friendly skincare

Aastha Aggarwal, founder of Taupe, is pioneering India’s first vegan skincare brand that focuses on the skin’s microbiome. Launched in April 2024, Taupe offers products like facewash, moisturisers and sunscreen, made with oat milk, almond milk and avocado milk. With a commitment to sustainability and vegan principles, the brand has quickly earned ₹3-3.5 lakh in monthly revenue, meeting the growing demand for microbiome-conscious skincare.

Girish Sapra (HT Photo)

Girish Sapra: Driving a waste management revolution

Green Brigade, co-founded by Jalandhar-based Girish Sapra, has been serving over 2,000 houses by collecting as well as managing their waste, aiming to create zero-waste communities. Holding a PhD from National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, Sapra says their G-Sortex Municipal Solid Waste Segregation Machine separates wet and dry waste effectively, driving the recovery of recyclable materials. With a projected revenue of ₹1.8 crore in 2024-25, Green Brigade’s innovative solutions have earned recognition in Hoshiarpur.

Pallavi Modi (HT Photo)

Pallavi Modi: Empowering parents with child development tools

Pallavi Modi’s Go Kids, a research-driven firm from Zirakpur, is revolutionising child development with an AI-powered EdTech platform. The company focuses on understanding children’s behaviour and development by providing guidance, answers, and counselling to parents and children on career, health behaviour and academics. The venture is currently testing its pilot program, with behavioural workshops and counselling in the pipeline, and revenue already reaching around ₹25 lakh.

Samriti Kamboj (HT Photo)

Samriti Kamboj: Flavoured honey with health benefits

Founded by Samriti Kamboj in Yamunanagar, Smilekey Honey offers six premium honey varieties infused with the benefits of specific plants like mustard, ajwain and tulsi. Their honey is naturally flavoured by bees placed in fields of these plants, enriching it with their healing properties. Recently, they introduced bee pollen, touted as a superfood. With monthly sales of ₹50,000, Smilekey Honey is looking to expand its reach through online sales.