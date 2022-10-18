Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tikender Panwar is CPM candidate for Shimla urban seat

Tikender Panwar is CPM candidate for Shimla urban seat

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 03:16 PM IST

The CPM has so far announced candidates for 12 seats, with Rakesh Singha, the party’s sole legislator in the state assembly, contesting from Theog

CMP has fielded former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar as its candidate for the prestigious Shimla (Urban) seat, which the party had last won three decades ago in 1993 (HT File)
CMP has fielded former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar as its candidate for the prestigious Shimla (Urban) seat, which the party had last won three decades ago in 1993 (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar as its candidate for the prestigious Shimla (Urban) seat, which the party had last won three decades ago in 1993.

Panwar had been elected deputy mayor of Shimla in 2012, the first and last direct election for the post. As the Shimla deputy mayor, the 51-year-old was credited with initiating hazard vulnerability risk assessment, city resilience Index, a comprehensive mobility plan, city sanitation plan, and the Smart City project.

Panwar joined the student movement in 1988 and served in the state leadership of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He was state secretary and national vice-president of the youth organisation DYFI, president of the Himachal Kisan Sabha, and a member of the CPI(M) State Secretariat.

The CPI (M), which has a considerable support base in some pockets of Himachal, has so far announced candidates for 12 seats with Rakesh Singha, the party’s sole legislator in the state assembly, contesting from Theog. The party had announced first list of candidates on September 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out