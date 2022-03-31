Tiranga Yatra in Shimla: Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh among 8 booked
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh was among eight people booked for unlawful assembly on the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday.
Shimla Rural legislator Vikramaditya, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, led the Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour March) to counter the threat by the banned separatist outfit, Sikhs For Justice, that had threatened to put up a “Khalistan flag” at the Ridge. The banned outfit’s leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, had threatened Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur that its activists would put up the separatist flag and warned Vikramaditya against holding the Tiranga Yatra.
Besides Vikramaditya, the police registered a case under Sections 143 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code against state Youth Congress president Yadupati Thakur, Chattar Singh, Deepak Khurana, Rahul Mehra, Virender Banshtu, Amit Thakur and Rahul Chauhan.
The 3-km Tiranga Yatra with a 1,000-ft Tricolour started from the Himachal Pradesh assembly to the Ridge. He said the Tiranga Yatra was not a Congress event but organised by the citizens of Shimla and Himachal Pradesh.
“I want to make it clear to those separatist forces that we may be divided by political ideology but when it comes to the nation, we are all united and stand by the government and our chief minister,” Vikramaditya said.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
