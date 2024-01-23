Tiwari, Khaira get postings as Punjab govt reshuffles 10 IAS officers

The Punjab government on Monday issued an order for the transfer and posting of 10 IAS officers, according to an official order. The Punjab government on Monday issued an order for the transfer and posting of 10 IAS officers, according to an official order. (Representational image)

Of these, the state government on Monday gave postings to two IAS officers, 1994-batch officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari and 2009-batch officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who were awaiting postings for the past few months after their reinstatement from suspension.

Both officers, Tiwari, then head of the rural development and panchayats department on the rank of financial commissioner, and Khaira as director in the department, faced action on August 31 last year for taking a “flawed decision” to dissolve the elected village panchayats on August 8, hours after the state government gave an undertaking in the Punjab and Haryana high court for withdrawing its notification on dissolution of village panchayats.

Tiwari was reinstated on September 30, followed by Khaira later.

Now, Tiwari has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS), social justice, empowerment and minorities, reliving Veerendra Kumar Meena, and Khaira as director, state transport, replacing Amandeep Kaur.

Meena will continue as principal secretary, printing and stationery, the additional charge he held, while Amandeep Kaur was asked to report to the secretary, personnel for her posting at a later state.

Two IAS officers, 1999-batch officer Nilkanth S Avhad and 2008-batch officer Neelima, who were awaiting postings for the past few months, have received postings. Avhad as principal secretary, water supply and sanitation relieving Gurkirat Kirpal Singh of the additional charge and the services of Neelima have been placed at the disposal of the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for posting as commissioner agriculture.

On his repatriation to Punjab from the central government posting, 1994-batch officer Alok Shekhar has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS)-cum-financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats department, relieving Tejveer Singh of the additional charge.

The state government has also issued fresh posting and transfer orders to five other IAS officers.

The I997-batch IAS officer, Krishan Kumar, has been given the additional charge as principal secretary, governance reforms and public grievances, relieving Tejveer Singh of the additional charge. Krishan Kumar also holds the charge as principal secretary, water resources.

Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, also a 1997-batch officer, has been transferred as principal secretary, food processing, relieving Kumar Rahul of the additional charge.

The 2003-batch officer, Ajit Balaji Joshi, who was also available for posting, has been posted as secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, and 2005-betch IAS officer Dilraj Singh, who holds the charge as administrative secretary, transport, has been given additional charge as administrative secretary, parliamentary affairs relieving Bhandari.

The 2006-batch officer, Amit Dhaka, who is administrative secretary, planning and in addition secretary, Punjab Development Commission, also holding the additional charge as director, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, has been given additional charge as administrative secretary, tourism and cultural affairs relieving Bhandari of the additional charge.