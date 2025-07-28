Punjab: To boost tourism: 25cr heritage project approved for Hussainiwala

The Punjab Heritage & Tourism Promotion Board (PHTPB) has received administrative approval of ₹24.99 crore for the development of the Cultural and Heritage Stretch at the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur. The project, sanctioned under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, aims to elevate the site into a world-class tourist destination and boost the tourism potential of the border district. An additional ₹ 625.80 lakh has been set aside for streetscape development featuring digital projections to enrich the visitor experience (HT File)

Sanjeev Tiwari, director, Punjab tourism, said the initiative is part of a comprehensive effort to develop infrastructure, enhance beautification, promote digital engagement and empower local communities. He stated that ₹23.66 crore has been allocated specifically for Destination Management Interventions, which include civil works such as the construction of a thematic gate, development of footpaths and roads, and MS structural work estimated at ₹843.09 lakh. An additional ₹625.80 lakh has been set aside for streetscape development featuring digital projections to enrich the visitor experience, he said.

The project also includes the installation of a ₹55 lakh fountain system, park beautification and landscaping works costing ₹380.60 lakh, and upgrades to electrical infrastructure worth ₹334.27 lakh. For security and surveillance, CCTV cameras will be installed at a cost of ₹63.51 lakh.

“Sustainability is central to this initiative, with ₹31.90 lakh earmarked for an on-grid solar plant and RO water system under Green Tourism Interventions. To boost digital connectivity and visitor engagement, ₹51.32 lakh has been allotted for the development of a dedicated website and mobile application,” Tiwari said.

“To promote inclusive development and local economic participation, ₹25 lakh each has been earmarked for Skilling Interventions, including training and capacity building, and Tourism MSME Interventions, such as sensitization workshops for local entrepreneurs and service providers,” he added.

Dr Harsh Bhola, a leading surgeon from the region, called the project a transformative step that will elevate Ferozepur’s image and attract national and international tourists. He said the improved infrastructure and focus on heritage-centric experiences will position the district as a vibrant tourism hub.

Puneet Jain, a young entrepreneur from Zira, said Hussainiwala’s patriotic and historical importance makes it a natural draw for tourists. “The site, which includes the National Martyrs Memorial—where freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev are cremated—already attracts visitors. The daily Indo-Pak Beating Retreat ceremony also draws hundreds of visitors. Recent additions like the VR museum and heritage train simulation have further enhanced the location’s appeal.