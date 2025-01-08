To check reckless driving: SSF vehicles in Punjab to have speed guns, alcometers

The Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) will soon have laser speed guns, photo capture devices and mobile data terminal (MDT) devices to curb overspeeding on highways, an official said. The SSF is equipped with 116 Toyota Hilux and 28 Mahindra Scorpios featuring dashboard cameras, first-aid kits, wireless systems, sirens, public address systems, and stretchers. Each vehicle, manned by 12 personnel in 3 shifts, covers a 30 km radius. (HT File)

“As many as 28 SSF vehicles have been equipped with laser speed guns and photo capture devices. Additionally, MDT devices integrated with Vodafone phones are being installed in these vehicles to receive accident alerts,” an SSF official, privy to the development said.

“The MDT will enable the SSF to receive accident alerts, provide immediate first aid, and transport the injured to hospitals,” the official added.

The official added that as many as 144 SIM cards have been purchased for SSF vehicles covering 144 routes.

“These vehicles will now be equipped with body-worn cameras and alcometers (breathalysers) also ensuring prompt action and further reducing road accident fatalities,” he said.

These new features will be part of the second phase of the SSF programme which the state government is likely to launch on January 27, which marks the one-year of launching this dedicated task force for tackling road fatalities.

According to ADGP (traffic) and SSF, AS Rai, the data reveals that after setting up the new force there has been a 48% decrease in road fatalities.

“The roads manned by SSF have seen fatalities reduce to 1,016 from 1,941, a decrease of 48%,” Rai said, adding that the new additions will make the SSF more effective.