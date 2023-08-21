News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tomato rate dips further to 70 per kg, onion gets pricier in Chandigarh

Tomato rate dips further to 70 per kg, onion gets pricier in Chandigarh

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Aug 21, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Due to inclement weather conditions last month that disrupted production and supply of vegetables in Chandigarh, tomato rates had shot up to an all-time high of ₹250 per kg on July 11

Though the price of tomatoes has started to drop in the city’s apni mandis with improvement in supply, that of onions has begun to climb.

Meanwhile, onions, which were available for 30 per kg 10 days back, are now being sold for 35 per kg. (HT File Photo)

In some respite, the prices had come down to 130 per kg over the subsequent week, before again climbing to 180 per kg in the first week of August.

Due to reopening of the Chandigarh-Shimla highway (NH-05), the rate finally came down to 80 per kg on August 10. There was a slight jump to 90 per kg over the week, but the price has now dipped further to 70 per kg.

Speaking about this, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board at the Dadumajra apni mandi, Harpreet Singh said, “The earlier fluctuation in tomato prices has stopped, as supply has improved from places like Himachal Pradesh. The price may decline further to 50 per kg in the coming days. The price of locally grown vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki) and black ridge (tori) is also on the lower side.”

“Onions in Chandigarh are primarily supplied from Maharashtra and the monsoon usually affects the supply, which causes the rise in onion prices. It can spike further if there is any further disruption due to rains and if the supplementary supply from Alwar, Rajasthan, is also affected,” said Singh.

Sign out