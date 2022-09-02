Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night in an encounter, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir.
A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation.
On Wednesday evening, the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the police launched a joint operation at Bomai village on the outskirts of Sopore that resulted in the killing of two local militants, one from Sopore and another from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Giving details about the operation, an army spokesman said that at about 6.30 pm, a joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles, Sopore police, including the Special Operations Group and the CRPF battalion, launched a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence. “As the security forces surrounded a house, the terrorists opened heavy fire, even lobbing grenades in an attempt to break the cordon. The security forces acted swiftly, relocating civilians to safer areas. In the ensuing firefight lasting nearly five hours, the terrorists injured one civilian and one soldier, before being eliminated by security forces,” he said.
The army spokesman identified the militants as Mohammad Rafiq Lone of Sopore who was acting as north Kashmir commander of Jaish and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Ashraf had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
“Weapons and other war-like stores were recovered,” he said.
The injured civilian has been identified as Ali Mohammad Ganaie of Bomai and the soldier were evacuated timely to Srinagar and are reported to be out of danger.
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan's narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a 'drug-free J&K' campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan). Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
Himachal BJP leaders meet Nadda, Shah; discuss strategy for assembly polls
After holding a series of meetings in the poll-bound state to formulate a strategy, Himachal's Bharatiya Janata Party's top brass held consultations with national party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the political situation even as the opposition, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, had already announced guarantees to woo the electorate. Their meeting with Nadda lasted more than three hours.
Two suspected tomato flu cases detected in Solan
The Himachal Pradesh health authorities have swung into action after two suspected cases of tomato flu were detected in Solan district. Both the infected patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune laboratory, for testing. The Himachal Pradesh health department had issued an alert about tomato flu last week and also an advisory. It can also occur in adults.
