Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter

The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir.

A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation.

On Wednesday evening, the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the police launched a joint operation at Bomai village on the outskirts of Sopore that resulted in the killing of two local militants, one from Sopore and another from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Giving details about the operation, an army spokesman said that at about 6.30 pm, a joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles, Sopore police, including the Special Operations Group and the CRPF battalion, launched a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence. “As the security forces surrounded a house, the terrorists opened heavy fire, even lobbing grenades in an attempt to break the cordon. The security forces acted swiftly, relocating civilians to safer areas. In the ensuing firefight lasting nearly five hours, the terrorists injured one civilian and one soldier, before being eliminated by security forces,” he said.

The army spokesman identified the militants as Mohammad Rafiq Lone of Sopore who was acting as north Kashmir commander of Jaish and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Ashraf had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.

“Weapons and other war-like stores were recovered,” he said.

The injured civilian has been identified as Ali Mohammad Ganaie of Bomai and the soldier were evacuated timely to Srinagar and are reported to be out of danger.