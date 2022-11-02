Top LeT commander among 4 militants killed in 2 encounters in J&K

Four militants, including a top LeT commander, were killed in twin operations in South Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama’s Khandipora area in Awantipora, one was gunned down in Anantnag.

In Srinagar, three hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF were arrested, and explosive materials were recovered on their disclosure, the police added.

“Police along with Army (3rd RR), launched a cordon and search operation at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag following input regarding the presence of terrorists in the said area. As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint party leading to an encounter in which one militant was killed,” a police spokesman said adding that a local militant identified as Shakir Ahmad of Ladermud was killed. Police said Shakir was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on the forces.

Police said that in the Khandipora area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and army (55RR).

“As the joint party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed. Among the killed terrorists, one is a foreign terrorist, and another one is a LeT terrorist commander, identified as Mukhtar Bhat, while the identification of the third killed terrorist is being ascertained,” ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar added, “As per police records, all the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes, including the killing of one ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel. As per sources, Mukhtar Bhat, along with the foreign terrorist was going for a fidayeen attack on the security force camp.”

He said one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle and one pistol were recovered.

ADGP Kumar termed the operations a big success for forces. “With the killing of militants in Awantipora, police and army averted a major terror incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Srinagar, at a checkpoint established at Harnambal, arrested two hybrid terrorists identified as Aamir Mushtaq Dar of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid of Sicop Mohalla, HMT Srinagar. “Incriminating materials and two grenades were recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said adding that during questioning they disclosed the name of another associate Aqib Jamal Bhat of Sozaith Budgam. “In a swift action, he was also arrested. On his disclosure, an IED of approximately 10 kg has been recovered in the Rangreth area by a joint team of Srinagar police and army (62RR), which was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad. All three arrested hybrid terrorists are linked with LeT/TRF,” the police officials said.