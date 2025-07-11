Tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack: CM Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that numbers of tourists have again started to increase in Jammu and Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack that claimed lives of 26 people, including 25 tourists and one civilian. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah in Kolkata on Thursday. (File)

Omar who is in Kolkata inaugurated the Travel & Tourism Fair, TTF Kolkata-2025, India’s oldest and most trusted B2B travel trade show, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

“Tourists are coming back to Kashmir in good numbers. Amarnath Yatra has also begun and pilgrims have been coming in good numbers on both the routes. I talked to some pilgrims and they are all happy. I have come to Kolkata to take part in the tourism fair,” he said, adding that he is hopeful that this year’s tourists from West Bengal will visit to Kashmir in good numbers.

Omar said that after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) sent a team from here to assist those affected by the shelling. I came here to thank her for all of this and invite her to Jammu and Kashmir.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “The people of J&K are like our brothers and sisters. I have been invited to visit J&K. I have accepted the invitation. I also urge people from West Bengal to visit the region.”

Omar expressed his privilege in being part of the country’s premier travel trade platform. “It is indeed a privilege to be here,” he said. “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the organisers for creating this vital platform that promotes tourism across the country. Jammu and Kashmir is proud to participate as a key stakeholder in India’s tourism growth story.”

The CM said that they are not only focusing on traditional sites but have also identified and developed off-beat locations such as Gurez, Bangus, Bhaderwah, Sanasar, Doodhpathri and Basohli. “These destinations have seen significant growth and offer unique experiences to travellers.”

Highlighting the J&K’s thrust on border tourism, the CM said, “We are promoting tourism in areas like Uri, Keran, Teetwal, and Suchetgarh. Our aim is to ensure that local communities benefit directly from tourism-led development.”

Discussing future prospects, the CM spoke about J&K’s emergence as a hub for MICE tourism. “We are positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), backed by our natural beauty, cultural richness, and improved infrastructure,” he said.