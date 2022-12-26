Tourist boom: 19,000 vehicles cross Himachal’s Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

As Himachal Pradesh witnesses a tourist boom ahead of the New Year, Atal Tunnel emerged as a favourite destination of the revellers.

According to the Lahaul and Spiti police, more than 19,000 vehicles crossed the tunnel in the 24-hour period between 8am on December 25 and 8am on December 26.

Owing to the holiday season, Lahaul and Spiti district is witnessing a surge in the number of tourists, superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said on Monday.

Of the vehicles, he said, 10,689 entered the Lahaul valley and 8,694 exited through the Atal Tunnel.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the huge tourist influx, Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg convened a meeting of hoteliers, taxi operators and travel agents to discuss the arrangement for the New Year.

“A horde of tourists thronged Manali on Christmas and the footfall is likely to increase around the New Year. Luxury bus operators have been directed to park their vehicles outside the town after dropping the tourists in Manali,” said Garg.

He said Manali town has been divided into eight zones and the police will be deployed to maintain law and order, smooth movement of traffic and prevent idle parking.

General secretary of Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents’ Association Suresh Sharma said hotels in Manali were booked to capacity and the rush would continue till New Year.

“Even the homestays on the outskirts of the town and countryside are fully booked,” he added.

Snowfall at south portal of tunnel

The police have advised the tourists to leave for safer places as snowfall started at the south portal of the Atal Tunnel.

The police also issued a travel advisory as vehicles have been restricted beyond certain points.

SP Manav Verma said that Manali-Leh national highway (NH-003) was open till Darcha. Shinkula Pass road is open, but only for four-wheel drive vehicles from 11am to 4pm while Pangi-Killar state highway is closed due to a landslide near Kadhu nullah.

Road to Kaza is completely closed for vehicular movement.