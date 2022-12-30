Tourists rescued from Rohtang tunnel after snowfall

Tourists stranded in around 400 vehicles at the nine-kilometer Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang have been rescued following heavy snowfall in the region, a police officer said on Friday.

Police superintendent Manav Verma said that tourist vehicles were stranded at both ends of the tunnel, around 15 kilometres uphill from the tourist town of Manali, after the snowfall began at 3pm.

He added that rescue teams from Manali and Keylong were rushed to clear the tunnel for the movement of the vehicles. “About 400 vehicles were stranded near the south end of the tunnel,” said Verma. He added that they have advised tourists against venturing out in snow-bound regions of the region. “Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in inclement weather and travel only in case of emergency,” said Verma.