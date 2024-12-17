Tractor rallies across Haryana back Punjab farmers’ stir

Farmers across Haryana on Monday took out tractor marches and staged protests against the National Democratic alliance (NDA) government at the Centre in support of Punjab farmers who have been camping under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at Khanauri and Shambhu border points since February 13. Farmers during a tractor march from Kisan Chowk in Kalayat town to the subdivisional magistrate’s office in Kaithal to submit a memorandum of demands on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a cancer patient and president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for acceptance of the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

In Hisar, peasants took out a tractor march from Ramayan toll plaza to the mini secretariat in Hansi where they submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate. Similar protests were seen in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state.

Activists owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Kisan Naujawan Union took out tractor marches in Sonipat and Panipat district. In Ambala city, farmers resorted to sloganeering against the Centre and also burnt its effigy during their tractor march.

Dayanand Punia, a farmer leader from Bhiwani, said the Union government has been reluctant to come up with a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, “which was promised when farmers had called off their stir in 2021”.

“The health of veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is worsening every day. The government is neither accepting farmers’ demands nor allowing the protesters to move towards Delhi through Haryana,” he added.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala met Dallewal and urged him to end his fast. Chautala said that the entire farming community is worried about Dallewal’s poor health so he should end his fast and lead the agitation. “I have told Dallewal that the INLD workers are behind him rock-solid,” said Chautala, who was accompanied by his party’s state president Rampal Majra, Dabwali MLA Aditya Devi Lal and others. During the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, Chautala had resigned from the post of MLA in solidarity with the agitation.

In Rohtak, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP should change its “insensitive and undemocratic” attitude towards farmers and accept farmers’ demands. Hooda said that Dalllewal’s condition has been deteriorating and his life is precious. “The government should immediately hold talks with Dallewal and other farmer leaders to resolve their demands. Dallewal should end his fast,” he said.

He said that farmers are holding protests in a democratic manner and the government is suppressing their voice by not allowing them to go to Delhi on foot. “The BJP government had promised MSP when the previous farm stir was called off. As per the assurance given to the farmers, there is no trace of the MSP committee till date. Now, the farmers are reminding the government of the promise it had made,” he added.

On Saturday, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader from Punjab, had said a tractor march would be taken out in states except Punjab on December 16 while ‘rail roko’ protest will be held on December 18 from 12 pm to 3 pm in Punjab.