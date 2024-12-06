Traditional parties’ apathy hit border region’s devp: Bhagwant Mann

Addressing a gathering after dedicating newly upgraded sugar mill at Batala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the progressive and fertile border region of the state has lagged behind in the pace of development due to the “apathetic attitude” of the traditional political parties. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates newly upgraded sugar mill at Batala on Friday. (HT Photo)

However, Mann said that his government is working for the development of the region due to which the upgraded sugar mill has been constructed at a cost of ₹296 crore. He said that the mill has a capacity of crushing 3,500 tonnes of sugar and houses a co-generation plant of 14 megawatts.

He said that refined sugar will be produced in this mill, adding that this will be the first cooperative sugar mill of the state to do so.

The CM said that the mill has a target of crushing 35 lakh quintals sugarcane in the current season, adding that it is an environmentally friendly plant. He said that the capacity of the mill was 14,000 cubic metres daily and it will prevent pollution equal to that caused by 30,000 cars in the environment.

Taking a jibe at Akali leaders, the chief minister said that despite “tall lip service, these leaders failed to deliver anything tangible to the people”. He said, “Due to such misdeeds, the Akali leaders are now facing the public wrath.”