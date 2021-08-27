Traffic challans go paperless in Chandigarh

After being in use for about two years, e-challan machines will now become the norm for issuing fines for traffic violations in Chandigarh.

In an order issued to all deputy superintendents of police and station house officers on Thursday, deputy inspector general of police Omvir Singh Bishnoi has directed them to stop issuing manual traffic violation challans and hand over all challan books at the traffic lines.

Chandigarh Police are using 215 e-challan machines at present. While 120 machines are with the traffic cops, 40 are with the police control room unit and 27 with police station personnel, who too have the authority to issue traffic challans. Another 19 are part of the buffer stock and nine have gone for repairs.

According to senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manisha Choudhary, traffic cops had already discontinued manual challans after adopting the machines in July 2020. “The formal order will bring uniformity across the various verticals,” she said.

The e-challan machines were first introduced on trial basis in July 2019. They bring transparency and help curb underhand dealings between violators and traffic cops.