Traffic constable crushed to death by speeding truck at Panchkula checkpoint

A 34-year-old traffic police constable was killed late Saturday night when a container truck allegedly sped through a drunken driving checkpoint near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza, crushing him under its wheels.
The victim was identified as Deepak, a Jind native, who had joined the district traffic police unit in August last year.
The driver, identified as Dharmender, 50, from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a dramatic chase by the police.
As per ESI Somnath, who was leading the checkpoint set up by the Surajpur traffic police, the team was checking vehicles coming from the Pinjore side. Around 11.50 pm, he signalled a container truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, to halt. Instead of stopping, the container driver accelerated and hit a barricade.
ESI Somnath jumped to the side and saved himself but the driver then rammed into constable Deepak who was checking a Punjab-registered car. “Constable Deepak’s legs and stomach were completely crushed under the wheels of the container truck and he died instantly,” the ESI said.
The container also hit the Punjab-registered car that Deepak was checking. A senior police officer later informed that the family inside the car managed to get off after the barricade was hit and thus escaped narrowly.
Dramatic chase and arrest
After hitting the constable, the driver sped away, breaking through the Line 11 barricade at the Chandimandir Toll Plaza and headed towards Barwala. ESI Somnath and home guard volunteer Ashok Kumar chased the truck in Somnath’s private car.
Recounting the tense pursuit, ESI Somnath said, “When he realised he was being chased, he switched off his headlights so his number couldn’t be traced.”
The ESI then pulled up in front of the container, forcing it to stop near Mattawali village.
The driver still did not give up and tried to flee on foot but ESI Somnath brandished his revolver and got him to stop.
Police sources indicated that the driver, who was coming from the Nalagarh side, appeared to be drunk. ESI Somnath noted that this location typically sees six to seven drunken driving challans every night.
A case was registered against the driver under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at 3.30 am on Sunday at the Chandimandir police station. The truck has been seized.
Section 105 of BNS prescribes punishment of imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for a term between five to 10 years, along with a fine, if the act is done with the intention of causing death or such bodily injury as is likely to cause death.
A senior police officer confirmed that the driver will be produced in a local court on Monday.
Deepak is survived by his wife and two children – a daughter aged 6 and a son, who is 10 months old.