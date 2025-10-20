Traffic constable crushed to death by speeding truck at Panchkula checkpoint

A 34-year-old traffic police constable was killed late Saturday night when a container truck allegedly sped through a drunken driving checkpoint near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza, crushing him under its wheels.

The victim was identified as Deepak, a Jind native, who had joined the district traffic police unit in August last year.

The driver, identified as Dharmender, 50, from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a dramatic chase by the police.

As per ESI Somnath, who was leading the checkpoint set up by the Surajpur traffic police, the team was checking vehicles coming from the Pinjore side. Around 11.50 pm, he signalled a container truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, to halt. Instead of stopping, the container driver accelerated and hit a barricade.

ESI Somnath jumped to the side and saved himself but the driver then rammed into constable Deepak who was checking a Punjab-registered car. “Constable Deepak’s legs and stomach were completely crushed under the wheels of the container truck and he died instantly,” the ESI said.

The container also hit the Punjab-registered car that Deepak was checking. A senior police officer later informed that the family inside the car managed to get off after the barricade was hit and thus escaped narrowly.