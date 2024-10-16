Menu Explore
Traffic crubs in place in Panchkula for Haryana CM’s swearing-in ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula/chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:28 AM IST

From 9 am on October 16 till 3 pm on October 17, the routes around Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, will be completely closed for general public

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Haryana chief minister on October 17, the Panchkula Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory for commuters.

Traffic will be diverted or restricted on several key routes in Chandigarh as well. (HT Photo)
Traffic will be diverted or restricted on several key routes in Chandigarh as well. (HT Photo)

From 9 am on October 16 till 3 pm on October 17, the routes around Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, will be completely closed for general public.

These include Bella Vista/Shaheed Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk (left side), Hafed Chowk, Sector 4-5 light point, Tawa Chowk/Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Sector 9-10 light point, Sector 8-9 light point, and Shakti Bhawan Chowk/Geeta Chowk.

Avoid these routes in Chandigarh

Traffic will also be diverted or restricted on several key routes in Chandigarh as well. Movement on Dakshin Marg (Airport light point to Tribune Chowk), Purv Marg (Tribune Chowk to Transport light point) and Madhya Marg (Transport light point to Dhillon Barrier) will be regulated from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm on October 16.

Commuters are advised to avoid these routes in Chandigarh and Panchkula, and use alternative routes to minimise congestion. Additional restrictions or diversions may also be imposed as required. To avoid disruptions, citizens are encouraged to rely on public transport or pre-arranged routes.

Parking on cycle tracks, pedestrian pathways and in no-parking zones is strictly prohibited, and violators may face penalties, including vehicle towing.

