Traffic disrupted as truck overturns on flyover in Ludhiana

Hundreds of commuters were left hassled during peak morning hours on Friday after an overloaded truck carrying sand and gravel overturned on the elevated flyover linking the bus stand to Ferozepur Road. The accident, which occurred around 7.30 am, brought rush hour traffic to a standstill and triggered long snarls across in the nearby areas. A crane lifts the overturned truck on the elevated flyover connecting the bus stand to Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Although no injuries were reported, the overturned vehicle spilled large quantities of sand and gravel across the road surface, forcing traffic police to temporarily shut down the stretch. Long queues of stranded vehicles formed on connecting routes such as Gill Road and Field Ganj, adding to the chaos.

ASI Ranjot Singh, among the first officers at the scene, said the truck driver escaped unhurt but was unable to explain the cause of the accident. “Preliminary investigation suggests the truck was overloaded, which likely caused it to topple on the elevated road,” he said.

A crane was deployed to remove the vehicle, while teams worked to clear the scattered material. The entire operation took more than two hours. During this time, traffic had to be diverted, severely affecting office-goers, school transport, and emergency services.

Commuters expressed anger over lax enforcement of road safety norms. “I was stuck for over an hour on the way to Model Town. Overloaded trucks are a regular sight — it was only a matter of time before something like this happened,” said Varun Sharma, a local resident.

Police have since seized the truck and confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to verify whether the vehicle was operating in violation of weight regulations and road safety standards.