Traffic movement at Kinnaur’s Nigulsari suspended after landslide
Kinnaur district administration on Sunday restricted the traffic movement on National Highway 5 at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil during night after landslide and shooting stones were reported there.
The orders were issued by the Kinnaur district magistrate Abid Hussain Sadiq under section 117 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Kinnaur district is prone to landslides and shooting stone incidents are frequent in the monsoon season due to its fragile ecology.
“A landslide and shooting stone incident happened at Nigulsari on Saturday night after which decision has been made to restrict night traffic movement on the this stretch,” said Sadiq.
He said the vehicular traffic, except emergency vehicles, at Nigulsari will remain suspended from 8pm to 6am till further orders. The district police have also deployed their quick reaction team (QRT) at the spot.
As many as 28 people were killed and 17 injured after a major landslide buried seven vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, two cars, a passenger vehicle, a jeep and a truck, at Nigulsari on August 11, 2021.
It took emergency workers more than a week to recover all the bodies and vehicles from the accident site. Nearly 150 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and firefighters were involved in the mega search operation.
A study report by the Geological Survey of India on the Nigulsari landslide incident had attributed steeply inclined slope and incessant rainfall as geo-scientific causes behind the incidents.
The report, though, ruled out any man-made factor behind the incident even as locals alleged that haphazard construction activities in the region to build large dams were responsible for the mishap.
The local administration had removed loose and unstable stones, rocks and exposed boulders to avoid further accidents on the hill above the highway as recommended by the GSI.
However, the area is still prone to landslides and an ‘Early Warning System for Landslides’ has also been installed at Nigulsari hill, which had sounded a landslide alert on Saturday.
-
Himachal: One killed, six hurt as pick-up truck overturns
A labourer was killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning. The accident took place near Sudharani around 11am when the vehicle was returning after picking up labourers from an orchard in Thatta area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Mandi. Nine people were on board when the accident happened.
-
Ludhiana | Day after police action against illegal mining, tipper association stages protest
A day after four men were arrested for alleged illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, the tippers' association staged a protest outside Ladhowal police station, demanding cancellation of the FIR. The members of the association alleged that the raid was illegal, claiming that the said area came under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana rural police. The members met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and sought cancellation of the FIR.
-
Heavy rains, flashflood wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains and flashfloods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Director of state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said three persons had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in was swept away into a rivulet at Kunjahal village in Barotiwala area of Solan district in the morning when the water level suddenly rose following heavy showers. The passengers were rescued by villagers.
-
SIT arrests education dept staffer in HP constable paper leak case
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an education department employee who was allegedly involved in the constable paper leak from Kolar in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Sunday. Ramandeep has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a superintendent (Grade-II) posted at Dadahu, who was arrested on Friday evening. The police alleged that he was the mastermind of the Sirmaur module of paper leak racket.
-
Ludhiana | 2 snatchers arrested with nine stolen phones
The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered nine stolen mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Munny of Mohalla Manoj Colony on Jassian Road and Ajay of Ashok Nagar, Jassian Road. Station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, said they received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Clock Tower from Jassian Road to sell stolen mobile phones.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics