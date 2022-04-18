Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight.
Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
Sixteen wagons of the goods train got derailed when the driver applied power brakes to avoid hitting cattle that had strayed onto the rail track. The train was returning to Ambala after unloading coal at the Ropar thermal power plant when the driver noticed the cattle and braked suddenly, leading to the derailment. Railway officials said the driver is safe.
There was no damage to the track or the overhead wires on the electrified stretch.
Singh said that heavy machinery was deployed to clear the track and it had been inspected to rule out foul play.
Punjab is facing a coal crisis as demand for power shot up. The Centre has increased coal supplies to meet the rising power demand in Punjab. Due to this incident, coal racks are now stranded at the Ambala station, awaiting clearance of the track.
