Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5-month-old boy killed in roof collapse in Ambala Cantt

5-month-old boy killed in roof collapse in Ambala Cantt

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 13, 2023 11:42 PM IST

The five-month-old boy was rushed to the Ambala Cantt civil hospital where he was declared dead; his mother and sister are under treatment

A five-month-old boy was killed, and his mother and sister were injured after a portion of the roof collapsed at their house in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

The boy’s father was out for work when his neighbours informed him about the roof collapse at his house. (iStock)
The boy's father was out for work when his neighbours informed him about the roof collapse at his house.

Bunty, a carpenter in Dayal Bagh, said he was out for work when his neighbours informed him about the roof collapse at his house. “We took my son to the civil hospital where he was declared dead. My wife and daughter are undergoing treatment for injuries,” he added.

