Train tickets running out quick as devotees from Ludhiana make a beeline for Ayodhya

Devotees are pouncing on the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla at the newly consecrated Ram temple in Ayodhya, with 90% of tickets on trains headed to the city already having been reserved for the next one month.

Four trains run on the Ludhiana Junction-Ayodhya route: Amritsar Nasik Express, ASR Tata Express, Kolkata Express and the Ganga Sutlej Express, with the first being weekly, the second bi-weekly and the last two running daily.

Those looking to make the trip to Ayodhya may then have to wait until March as all tickets for sleeper and third AC seats are sold out, while those in the second and first AC also have low availability.

The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ram temple in a grand ceremony on January 22 led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the temple opened for masses a day later, lakhs of devotees arrived in the holy city.

Several city residents are also looking forward to witnessing what they dub a “historic” development. While many have reserved seats on the earliest available trains, many are lining up for the pilgrimage in the Centre-run special train. According to Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Rajnish Kumar, the trains were supposed to commence on January 25, but seeing the heavy rush in Ayodhya, they have been put off by a couple of days.

“At least 1,000-1,500 people from each of the 25 mandals of the party from the city will visit Ayodhya in the coming days,” he said.

While many wait to get a seat on the train, some have found alternative ways to make the nearly 1,000-km-long journey.

Businessman Ashok Kumar has hired a bus to make the pilgrimage with his family and wished to give the bus to others after he returns, adding, “I have already been contacted by 10-12 groups for booking the bus. All of them want the bus on priority.”

“We could not witness when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya for the first time (referring to the Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, as chronicled in the Ramayana), but we are lucky to witness Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya this time.”