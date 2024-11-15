Trans-border narco, arms cartel busted, two held in Amritsar

Punjab Police busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel and apprehended two people with 8.275 kg heroin, 6kg opium, 13.1kg chemical and cache of weapons on Friday. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday that the Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a trans-border narco-smuggling and arms cartel and apprehended two persons. (HT file photo)

State director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, “In a major breakthrough, Amritsar commissionerate police busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel and apprehended two persons after seizing 8.275 kg heroin, 6 kg opium, 13.1 kg chemical, four pistols and 17 cartridges.”

“An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Islamabad police station and investigations is on to establish backward and forward linkages,” read the post.

On Thursday, Jalandhar rural police dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, and arrested 10 hardcore criminals after recovering seven pistols along with 18 cartridges and 10 magazines from them.

Police teams also impounded a car, a scooter, a motorcycle and a scooter being used by the accused to carry out criminal activities.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed the syndicate’s complex cross-border operations, with key figures in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab.

The Jalandhar rural police also uncovered a weapons procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

“By busting two modules, Punjab Police has traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state,” he said.

On November 14, Ferozepur police intercepted two suspects carrying a cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines. When stopped, the persons abandoned their motorcycle and fled, but swift coordination led to major leads.