Trans-border smuggling module busted: 1 held with 5-kg heroin, 12 lakh in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a trans-border drug smuggling module with the arrest a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg of heroin and ₹ 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested accused as Rashpal Singh alias Pala, a resident of Kakkar village in Lopoke, Amritsar.

The development came just a month after Punjab Police had busted an elaborate trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two drug smugglers after recovering 10 packets of heroin, weighing 10kg, from their possession in village Thaman in Gurdaspur.

DGP Yadav said that following reliable inputs, Police teams of Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar carried out a special operation near village Thattha in Lopoke, Amritsar and successfully arrested the drug smuggler, when he was on the way to deliver the drug consignment to the buyer after receiving a payment from some other party. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, he said.

Assistant inspector general counter intelligence Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that accused Rashpal alias Pala is a notorious drug smuggler. Further investigations are on to find out the receiver of the consignment and the person who paid him for the drugs, he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station SSOC (State Special Operations Cell) Amritsar.