Transfer of Chandigarh: Haryana trying to complicate the issue, says SAD
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the Haryana legislative assembly was trying to complicate the issue of the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab by passing resolutions instead of demanding a separate capital for the state.
Reacting to the resolution passed by the Haryana assembly in which it asserted its right over Chandigarh, Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab, senior SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “All these issues have already been settled. Raking them now will only result in ill will between Punjab and Haryana. The Haryana assembly should have acted responsibly and put the injustice meted out to Punjab on record on these issues besides urging the Centre to allocate funds if needed for the establishment of a new capital. Doing anything else amounts to playing to the galleries”.
He added that it’s a universally accepted norm that the parent state retains the capital. “This was also accepted during the reorganisation of the states in 1966. Chandigarh was retained as the capital of Punjab and Haryana only as an ad hoc arrangement. This was reiterated by the Rajiv-Longowal accord which even laid down a deadline of January 26, 1986, for the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. The same was even ratified in Parliament so there can be no ambiguity on this issue at all.”
Speaking about the issue of the SYL canal, Cheema said the first discrimination against Punjab was done in 1955 when a larger share of Ravi-Beas waters was allocated to non-riparian states by the then Congress government.
According to Cheema, Punjab had been consistently asserting that only it had rights over its river waters as per the riparian principle. “Besides this, there is a change in water availability and we don’t even have one drop of water to spare. Moreover, there is no land for construction of the SYL canal as the same has been handed back to the farmers by the erstwhile SAD government,” he added.
Speaking on demand for Hindi-speaking areas of Punjab to Haryana, Cheema said repeated commissions, including the Desai Commission and the Venkatramaih Commission, could not find any continuous Hindi-speaking area for transfer from Punjab to Haryana.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
