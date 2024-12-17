Menu Explore
Transport commissioner sets Jan 31 as deadline to install CCTV cameras in school buses

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 17, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Transport commissioner Mahajan held a meeting with representatives of school authorities regarding the safety audit of vehicles ferrying students to various schools

Transport commissioner Vishesh Mahajan on Monday announced January 31, 2025 as deadline for installation of CCTV cameras in school buses across Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

The school authorities were directed to ensure that all vehicles are fitted with functional speed governors, with the speed fixed at 40 km per hour as per guidelines issued from time to time. (iStock)
Mahajan held a meeting with representatives of school authorities regarding the safety audit of vehicles ferrying students to various schools. The aim of the move was to seek active participation and cooperation from the school authorities to ensure that vehicles used for ferrying students are fit and safe for transportation.

The decision was taken referring to the Supreme Court’s directions for school buses.

The school authorities were directed to ensure that all vehicles are fitted with functional speed governors, with the speed fixed at 40 km per hour as per guidelines issued from time to time. They were informed that the vehicles will be seized on the spot if any school bus will be found violating safety norms while plying on roads, especially with regard to overloading and over speeding.

The authorities assured that all safety measures outlined in the Supreme Court guidelines are being followed to ensure the safety of children. They were further asked to restrict underage students from driving two-wheelers/ four-wheelers in and around school premises. Additionally, they were directed to hold counselling sessions with the parents to warn about the consequences if their wards are not prohibited from underage driving.

