Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi
Travel agent in Zirakpur arrested for duping people

ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur
May 11, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the travel agent’s office in the Lohgarh area and recovered a large number of fake stamps, several passports, and other forged documents

A travel agent was arrested during a raid at his office in Lohgarh on Saturday for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.
A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (HT Photo)

The agent has been identified as Ranjit Singh. According to police, while patrolling, a team received an input that Singh was allegedly using forged documents and fake stamps of foreign firms to defraud people of large sums by promising to send them abroad.

Following the tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Singh’s office in the Lohgarh area and recovered a large number of fake stamps, several passports, and other forged documents. He was apprehended on the spot.

A case has been registered against Singh, and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Travel agent in Zirakpur arrested for duping people
