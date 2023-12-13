Traveller stops for food on highway, run over by speeding truck in Mohali’s Kurali

A man looking for change to pay for food along the highway was run over by a truck near Kurali bypass around 5 am on Monday. The deceased’s mother told Mohali police that they had bought a house in Hamirpur and were going there in a private vehicle. (Getty image)

The deceased, Praveen, 34, hailed from Delhi. He, along with his mother, Rekha Devi, 55, was travelling to her native in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, when the mishap took place.

Devi told police that they had bought a house in Hamirpur and were going there in a private vehicle.

On the way, they stopped at a dhabha near Kurali bypass and Praveen went to buy food.

When he didn’t return for long, she went to look for him and the dhabha staff told her that Praveen had gone to bring some change to pay for the food.

As she searched for him further, she was shocked to find him lying injured on the road after being hit by an unidentified truck. Seeing him injured, she lost consciousness. She and her son were rushed to the local civil hospital by onlookers. But Praveen could not survive.

On Devi’s complaint, police booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

30-year-old woman on ventilator after being hit by bike in Phase 3B1

In another case, a woman slipped into coma and was put on ventilator support at a private hospital in Mohali after being hit by a speeding bike in Phase 3B1 on Sunday.

The woman, Simran Kaur, 30, had gone to the market for shopping for her six-year-old son’s birthday, along with him and her husband.

Her husband, Jaswant Singh, a resident of Phase 11 and a banker, told police that his wife was trying to hail an auto-rickshaw to return home, when she was hit by a speeding bike that tossed her 50 feet away, fracturing her skull.

She was taken to a private hospital in Phase 8, where she was put on ventilator support as she slipped into coma.

Meanwhile, onlookers managed to nab the accused biker, who was identified as Rishav Paul of Phase 9. He was handed over to police and later released on bail. He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.