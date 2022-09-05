Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured
One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass. A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur
A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass.
The deceased has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.
State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that the trekking team comprising three trekkers Sujoy Dule, Narrotam Gyan and Subroto Biswas and six porters embarked on a trekking expedition on August 28 from Liwari in Mori Tehsil of Uttarakhand through 5,712-meter Khimloga Pass.
On Friday, Dule lost grip on the rope and fell several feet. He died on the spot while Subrato suffered an injury in his hand.
The group stayed near the accident spot on Friday night. On Saturday, one of the trekkers, Narotam Gyan, and three porters started early in the morning and reached Chitkul at 5 pm and informed about the incident.
Meanwhile, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said a 35-member search and rescue team comprising police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and home guard personnel has reached the Khimloga Pass and the rescue operation was underway. The team was dispatched early in the morning.
The injured trekker has been safely evacuated and the body of the deceased trekker has also been recovered.
The rescue team is expected to arrive back at Chitkul on Monday.
-
Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan
Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district. Jai Ram Thakur also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.
-
Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader
Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.
-
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
-
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
-
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics