Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured

Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 04:17 AM IST

One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass. A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur

A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass.

The deceased has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that the trekking team comprising three trekkers Sujoy Dule, Narrotam Gyan and Subroto Biswas and six porters embarked on a trekking expedition on August 28 from Liwari in Mori Tehsil of Uttarakhand through 5,712-meter Khimloga Pass.

On Friday, Dule lost grip on the rope and fell several feet. He died on the spot while Subrato suffered an injury in his hand.

The group stayed near the accident spot on Friday night. On Saturday, one of the trekkers, Narotam Gyan, and three porters started early in the morning and reached Chitkul at 5 pm and informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said a 35-member search and rescue team comprising police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and home guard personnel has reached the Khimloga Pass and the rescue operation was underway. The team was dispatched early in the morning.

The injured trekker has been safely evacuated and the body of the deceased trekker has also been recovered.

The rescue team is expected to arrive back at Chitkul on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates a project at Sundernagar in Mandi district on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma / HT)

    Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth 165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan

    Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district. Jai Ram Thakur also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.

  • Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary Indu Goswami addressing a press conference at Dharamshala on Sunday. She said when you raise the Bilkis Bano case, you should also remember the Shah Bano case and what the Congress government had done at that time and, also, that Centre’s various schemes are aimed at empowering women. (HT Photo)

    Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader

    Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.

  • A bond of mutual trust between the teacher and the taught must be formed for creating a conducive environment for effective learning. Love and compassion are the forces by which every person can be won over. (HT File)

    Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces

    This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.

  • On the occasion, a souvenir with 91 research articles received from research scholars and faculty members on the topic “Quality Assurance in Higher Education” was also launched at Chitkara University. (HT PHOTO)

    Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University

    The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.

  • Traffic snarls witnessed at Singhpura Chowk in Zirakpur amid flying construction. (HT Photo)

    Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls

    With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out