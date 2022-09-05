Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured

A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass.

The deceased has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that the trekking team comprising three trekkers Sujoy Dule, Narrotam Gyan and Subroto Biswas and six porters embarked on a trekking expedition on August 28 from Liwari in Mori Tehsil of Uttarakhand through 5,712-meter Khimloga Pass.

On Friday, Dule lost grip on the rope and fell several feet. He died on the spot while Subrato suffered an injury in his hand.

The group stayed near the accident spot on Friday night. On Saturday, one of the trekkers, Narotam Gyan, and three porters started early in the morning and reached Chitkul at 5 pm and informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said a 35-member search and rescue team comprising police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and home guard personnel has reached the Khimloga Pass and the rescue operation was underway. The team was dispatched early in the morning.

The injured trekker has been safely evacuated and the body of the deceased trekker has also been recovered.

The rescue team is expected to arrive back at Chitkul on Monday.