Trespassing army installations: Four border village residents booked

Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:16 PM IST

The accused have illegally constructed two permanent rooms and have also encroached upon bunkers of army by keeping their cattle folk there. This hampers the defence readiness.

Police booked all four accused under Sections 447, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Following complaint by Indian Army, as many as four persons have been booked by Ferozepur police for the charges of criminal trespass and criminal intimidation on Sunday.

In a complaint, Commanding Officer, Composite Task Force, 7 Infantry Division, to police blamed that Baljit Singh, Ajit Singh, Hansa Singh and Harbans Singh of a border village Tendiwala village, have illegally constructed two permanent rooms and also encroached upon bunkers of the army by keeping their cattle folk there which ultimately hamper the defence readiness as well as training of the army.

“Repeated attempts to get the same vacated remained futile, so stern legal action be initiated against the violators,” read the compliant.

“On the other hand, Hansa Singh allegedly while showing solidarity with Pakistan, is reported to have moved to Pakistan by crossing the border. We coordinated there and got him arrested by the Pakistan Rangers,” compliant furthered. “Illegal construction of rooms on the Tendiwala Bandh (a bank on river Satluj) should be removed and army bunkers vacated. Meanwhile, police booked all four accused under Sections 447, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 and started the investigation.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
