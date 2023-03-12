Trespassing on Ludhiana railway tracks continues, authorities issue advisory

In view of accidents at railway tracks claiming as many as 334 lives in 2022, authorities have swung into action. The Ferozepur division of the railways have issued an advisory and also started a digital awareness campaign in order to curb the number of deaths at the Ludhiana-Dhandari Kalan section of the railway tracks. Passengers boarding the train from other side of platform at the Ludhiana railway station. (HT Photo)

Out of 334 bodies recovered last year on the railway tracks in Ludhiana, 246 were caused by rail accidents, while 29 committed suicides and 57 died due to natural causes. The highest number of deaths were reported under the jurisdiction of Dhandari Kalan railway station.

The Ferozepur division of the Indian railways, in its official communique stated that the incidents of trespassing are mostly recorded in the districts, including Jalandhar, Beas, Amritsar, Jammu Tawi and especially the Ludhiana-Dhandari Kalan section. Issuing advisory, it added that people should use footbridges and subways, and not put their lives in danger by crossing the railway barriers.

The advisory further said trespassers can be imprisoned for up to six months or fined ₹1000 or both under section 147 of the railways act.

A railway official added that many illegal establishments have sprung up near the railway tracks, which see a massive rush during the holidays. He also said due to the development of an industrial area around the railway tracks near Dhandari Kalan hundreds of workers cross the tracks.

One killed in railway accident near Manju cinema

A 55-year-old man was crushed under a moving train near Manju Cinema on the Ludhiana-Dhandari Kalan section of the railway tracks. The victim has not been identified yet, the police said. Giving out details, sub-inspector Satish Kumar, GRP said no proof of identity was recovered from the deceased, action has been initiated under Section 174 (Police to inquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 Act and the body has been kept at the civil hospital for identification.