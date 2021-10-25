Tributes paid to Lakhimpur victims as ashes reach Punjab

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha paid respect to those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident when the ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ reached Handiaya town on Sunday.

“Four farmers along with a journalist sacrificed their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Their mortal remains will be immersed in Hussainiwala. The Asthi Kalash Yatra, after covering other parts of the country, arrived at Mansa on Saturday. It will move towards Hussainiwala via Bathinda and Kotkapura,” said Manjit Singh Dhaner, a senior leader of BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda).

Farmers to hold protest at DC offices on November 26

Following a call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmer unions will hold protests at district headquarters and tehsils on the completion of 11 months of struggle against three farm laws on the capital’s border on November 26 across Punjab.

“Farmers will organise a massive protest in front of Barnala district administration complex demanding repeal of black laws and arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra,” said BKU Dakaunda leaders.

In Sangrur, Kirti Kisan Union state committee member Bhupinder Singh Longowal said farmers will hold protests at district and block levels to oppose the three agriculture laws.