Tricity Buzz: Amid Omicron scare, Chandigarh cops on trail of South Africa returnee

Enforcing quarantine norms is no mean task. Chandigarh Police had a tough time locating a South Africa returnee, who had tested negative for Covid-19 but had to isolate herself amid the Omicron scare. She had broken the mandatory quarantine protocol and checked into a hotel. It was one task for the UT administration to trace the woman and isolate her. Chandigarh Police were prompt in booking her for breaking norms, while she was shifted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. At the hospital, four police personnel were deployed outside the isolation ward, just to keep an eye on the woman. Call it a waste of manpower or unethical behaviour of the woman, but the authorities couldn’t possibly afford to let her roam around the town.

Chandigarh MC elections: Allegations fly thick and fast

With the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections round the corner, allegations by candidates against their rivals are flying thick and fast. In some cases, party colleagues are not missing this opportunity to score brownie points. For instance, a senior Congress leader called up journalists alleging that his party colleague was campaigning for his son even on a day when political parties had decided to suspend their campaigns as a mark of respect to chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on December 8. When asked for proof, the leader said it’s not his job.

United colours of BJP

The Chandigarh BJP known for its factionalism is trying hard to present a united front in the run-up to the civic elections. All senior leaders are seen together at important party events these days. But sometimes it gets difficult, and embarrassing. During a recent press conference called to list out the BJP’s achievements in the past six years, Chandigarh unit president Arun Sood, former MP Satya Pal Jain and mayor Ravi Kant Sharma were in attendance. Soon after Sood started addressing the media, both Jain and Sharma left. “One of them had an important call to attend, and the other was to go to another event,” a BJP leader explained, requesting anonymity.

AAP knows its chances

With only one of the four senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders following AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s direction to contest the municipal corporation elections, both the Congress and the BJP are taking a swipe at the party’s chances. “Kejriwal asked party convener Prem Garg, co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra, election campaign in-charge Chander Mukhi Sharma and a member of the Harmohan Dhawan family to contest the elections. Except Sharma, nobody entered the fray. This indicates that they also know that their party doesn’t stand a chance,” said a Congress leader.

Mohali ex-mayor unsure of party but sure of voters!

Kulwant Singh, a former mayor of Mohali and real estate baron, is still undecided from which party he will contest the Punjab assembly elections early next year, but he is pulling out all stops to woo voters. Every day, he meets people from different areas and distributes ration, quilts, and sports kits. His son Sarabjeet Singh Samana, who is a Mohali MC councillor, is also assisting him. Kulwant is lobbying hard for the ticket from the Aam Aadmi Party, but he has not joined the party yet.

Sign of the times, MC campaigners keep off

With the season of the MC elections upon us, many residents complain of how councillors, who remained inaccessible during their tenure, are suddenly reminded of their neighbourhoods while campaigning. In Sector 33-B, the Residents Welfare Association general secretary has put up a board asking campaigners not to bother coming for votes. “Our previous councillor ignored the sector. These people make many promises but stop listening after the elections, hence the board,” said Kuljinder Sra.

Employees of the month at GMSH-16

In an initiative to boost the morale of the healthcare staff, the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will honour four best employees every month. Based on their performance, the director, health services, will choose the best staff nurse, sanitation worker, class four employee and pharmacist every month. Besides appreciation certificates, their names and pictures will be displayed at a wall, titled Employees of the month just outside the DHS’s office.

PU mess rate hike difficult to digest for PU students

The revised rates of eatables in Panjab University (PU) hostels has been difficult to digest for students. The revision of the rates came after a representation by mess/canteen contractors. Over the past few days, student bodies submitted several representations to the university authorities, demanding a rollback. A protest was also held at the Students’ Centre but the authorities are yet to decide on their demand. The students argue that the rates are already higher as compared to other educational institutions in the city.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Kaur Narula and Dar Ovais