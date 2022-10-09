Tricity buzz | HT reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

But, where is Madam President?

Excited murmurs broke out among spectators, who had gathered at Sukhna Lake to witness the full dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day, on October 6 after a mock announcement was made regarding the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Many attendees, particularly those seated in the VIP stands, craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the leaders, before realising the announcement was meant for the October 8 show! However, as choppers and fighter jets blazed a trail in the Sukhna sky, their disappointment was soon drowned in whoops and cheers.

For the love of VVIPs!

Wouldn’t it be lovely to hobnob with those elusive creatures of the power corridors, commonly known as VVIPs? A certain councillor certainly seems to be invested in the well being of the many ‘very important persons’ living in her ward. Before raising any issue, she is known to preface it with ‘The VIPs in my ward’ or ‘The VVIPs living next to the community centres.’ But, many ask what of the “not-so-important” people living in her ward?

Compliment buoys PGI staffers’ spirits

PGIMER is the last port of call for patients with chronic illnesses and the staff work round-the-clock to ensure patients’ comfort and ensure that the institute retains its title of being a ‘Centre of Excellence.’ A compliment by a patient, who underwent an MRI scan at Nehru Hospital, buoyed the spirits of the weary staff. “Very well-behaved staff . Helpful. This is 09:00-14:00 hrs staff. Not a single case of temper flying high. Very rare sight as all cases were urgent and two machines, I’m told, were faulty, so extra rush. Very pleased to see the lady in-charge conduct herself gracefully when people were asking her questions again and again.”

Students’ long wait for poll date

Panjab University student leaders are on tenterhooks, waiting for the date for the student elections to be announced. Traditionally, PU polls are held in September, but this year October is upon us but the poll date has still not been announced. Eager for a chance to set up a student council after a gap of two years, student parties have been campaigning with full gusto. Varsity officials who have been repeatedly said that the date will be announced “soon” say they are waiting for the UT administration’s nod.

Ravana goes down in a blaze of laser beams

Many tricity residents flocked to the Sector-46 ground hoping to watch the tallest effigy of Ravana (92ft) in the tricity topple down in a shower of sparks amid the crackle and pop of firecrackers. They were in for a pleasant surprise as an environmentally conscious Lord Rama, eschewed crackers and took down the towering Ravana with a laser show. Alas, his son Meghnad had been burnt to a crisp by miscreants who directed a rocket at the effigy the night before Dussehra, leaving Ravana without his trusted lieutenant on the day of reckoning.

