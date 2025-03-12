Menu Explore
Tricity motorists see red amid President’s visit

ByAarya Kumari, Chandigarh/mohali
Mar 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Scores of police officials were deployed on Mohali roads to manage the traffic jams. Commuters returning from work found themselves stuck in long queues. The Mohali bypass road in Balongi and the airport road were the worst hit. Massive traffic chaos ensued due to the diversions.

Heavy traffic disruptions were reported in Mohali on Tuesday evening as President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Indian School of Business led to multiple diversions and roadblocks across key routes. In Chandigarh, traffic snarls were a common sight as authorities enforced special traffic regulations ahead of the President’s Wednesday’s visit.

A traffic jam seen at Sector 18 dividing road in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Tejasvi Khatri, a Mohali IT worker who too was caught in the chaos, said, “This road is not new to traffic jams but it is worse today. I’m stuck here for more than 15 minutes and still not able to cross the road. VIP movement always causes trouble.”

Another commuter from Chandigarh, Vishal Sharma, was heading back to his home when he got stuck in a traffic jam. He said, “There were no clear signs about which roads were closed. I kept moving in the morning too but every route was blocked.”

Manasvi, an IT employee, shared, “I left my office early to avoid rush but I’ve been stuck here for so long. The traffic is not moving and the diversions have made it worse.”

In Chandigarh, the traffic police issued an advisory, mentioning key routes that would be regulated during the event. Traffic congestion was noted on Madhya Marg with commuters due to diversions. Traffic police were deployed at major intersections to manage the flow. Residents and commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and opt for alternate roads to avoid inconvenience on March 12, the advisory stated.

